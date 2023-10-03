WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in McPherson County was charged in connection to a fatal hit-and-run that occurred on Sunday.

Brice Kasting made his first appearance Tuesday morning in McPherson County District Court and was charged by a judge with the following:

Murder in the second degree

Failure to stop at an accident

Driving under the influence

Reckless driving

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Pedro Amezcua-Gonzalez, 59, from McPherson, was killed near 17th Avenue and Mohawk Road around 8 p.m. last Saturday.

Kasting’s bond has been set at $200,000. He is next due in court on Oct. 6.