Man charged in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Wichita girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Byron Purcell, 25, appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 19 facing charges for the shooting of an 11-year-old Wichita girl in a drive-by shooting. Police arrested Purcell Thursday, Oct. 14.

Purcell has been charged in Sedgwick County Court with the criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wichita Police said the girl was in the house and asleep in her bed when she was hit by the gunfire. McKayla has undergone surgery and remained in the hospital as of Thursday, Oct. 14.

“She is in a bed and in a lot of pain. It takes her about 45 minutes to get out of the bed just to go to the bathroom,” McKayla’s mother told KSN.

Purcell will be back in court on Nov. 1. His bond is set at $250,000.