WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Charges have been brought against a man accused of killing a woman in a crash in west Wichita.

Dalton Huffman was charged by a judge with involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving while license is suspended or canceled.

The charges come in connection to a crash that happened just before 10:20 p.m. on Nov. 22 near the intersection of Ridge Road and West Shade Lane.

Wichita police say Anastasia Carter, 24, was driving north on Ridge Road when a truck — allegedly driven by Huffman — turned left on Shade Lane and hit her.

Carter was trapped in the car before being taken to a hospital in critical condition, where she later died of her injuries.

Huffman was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. His next appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 11. His bond has been set at $250,000.