WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a child rape case that police have been investigating since August of 2020. Police booked 48-year-old Charles McNair of Wichita into jail Wednesday morning, and he appeared before a judge Thursday afternoon.

Charles McNair (Photo Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

The judge read the charges against McNair:

One count of raping a child under the age of 14

Six counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child

One count of contributing to child misconduct

And one count of battery

KSN obtained the public record of the offense report. It lists the date of the offense as Aug. 10, 2020, between noon and 11 p.m. It also said the case was reported to the Wichita Police Department that night. Police and the district attorney’s office would not release any other information yet.

The judge scheduled McNair’s next court date for Feb. 10 at 3:30 p.m. Bond is set at $250,000. If McNair is released on bond, the judge set extra conditions for the release: