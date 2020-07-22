Man charged with aggravated indecent solicitation of a child and attempted kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Webb Ketcherside, a convicted sex offender, was officially charged Wednesday in Sedgwick County with aggravated indecent solicitation and attempted kidnapping of a boy on Sunday.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., police responded to a call at the QuikTrip located in the 700 block of South Broadway. Officers contacted a 10-year-old boy who reported while walking on the sidewalk in the 800 block of South Wichita and that a man approached him on foot, made sexually explicit comments, and then grabbed his arm. The boy was able to break free from the man and run to the QuikTrip to get help. The boy received only minor injuries.

Ketcherside’s next court date is July 30. His bond is set at $75,000.

LATEST STORIES: