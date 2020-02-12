Man charged with attempted second-degree murder after allegedly strangling a woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 38-year-old Wichita man has been charged with attempted second-degree murder for allegedly strangling a woman.

Anthony Peete was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Thursday after police responded to a fight at a home on North Hillside. Police said he was charged by the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

A woman reported by strangled with an object to the point of unconsciousness. Through the investigation, officers found her injuries consistent with being strangled. The woman was transported to the hospital.

Police said Peete had previously been arrested and convicted on charges that include, aggravated assault, forgery, and identity theft.

If you know anyone in a dangerous domestic violence relationship, reach out to the following:

Sedgwick County 911

Harbour House Domestic Violence Shelter: 263-6000

YWCA Women’s Crisis Center: 263-2313

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center: 263-0185

StepStone: 265-1611

Women’s Initiative Network: 262-3960

The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

