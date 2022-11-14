The Wichita Police Department found a 1-year-old child dead after responding to a call at The Heritage Inn on July 3, 2022. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 30-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a baby in Wichita in July, but details of the child’s death have not been released.

The crime allegedly happened on July 3. Police were called to The Heritage Inn, near E 44th St S and S Broadway, just before 6 a.m. They found the body of 1-year-old Lucca Lien.

Jordan Lien appears before a Sedgwick County District Court judge on Nov. 14, 2022. (KSN Photo)

The Wichita Police Department did not release any details about the death, only saying that those on the scene were cooperating with the investigation.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Jordan Lien, 30, was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

On Monday, Jordan appeared before a Sedgwick County District Court judge. The judge read four charges against him:

One count of first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated endangering a child; reckless situation to a child

One count of use/possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia

The judge set Jordan’s bond at $500,000 and ordered him not to have any contact with witnesses. The judge also assigned the case to the public defender’s office.

Jordan’s next court date is Nov. 28.