Man charged with capital murder in deaths of girlfriend and daughter

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man made his first court appearance Monday on a capital murder charge in the deaths of his girlfriend and her daughter

Daniel Lopez, 25, is charged with capital murder, criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and aggravated assault.

During a welfare check on March 30, officers found Mickayla Sorell, 24, and her daughter, Natalie, 8, shot to death in a home in the 4400 block of South Walnut.

Lopez was named a suspect a day later. He was arrested April 10.

His bond on the capital murder case is $1 million. He was also charged with two probation violations. The cases are from 2017 and 2018. His bond on each of the probation violations is $250,000.

