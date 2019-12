WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man accused in the death of Rita Golden made his first appearance Monday in Sedgwick County court.

John Pepper is charged with capital murder in her death.

An autopsy report says Golden’s body was found in her home back in July, partially clothed but nude from the waist down. Her daughter left the home in the 2700 block of E. 10th and came back to fin her mother not responding.

The judge set his bond at $1 million. He is due back in court on Jan. 16.

LATEST STORIES: