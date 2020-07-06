Man charged with capital murder, other charges for Jan. 2 deaths of two in Wichita hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kyle Young, the man arrested Friday for the Jan. 2 shooting in a downtown hotel that resulted in the deaths of 27-year-old George Kirksey and 22-year-old Alicia Roman, was charged with capital murder, aggravated burglary, and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon Monday.

At approximately 12:20 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, officers responded to a shooting call at the Hotel at WaterWalk in the 700 block of South Main. Upon arrival, officers located Kirksey and Roman with multiple gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The investigation revealed that Kirksey and Roman were inside of the hotel room when Young entered the room and fired multiple shots, striking them, and then fleeing on foot.

