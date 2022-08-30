Devin Saucedo (Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year.

Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo.

Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani in a car headed east on Kellogg at Seneca on Mar. 12. Investigators say the car sideswiped a pickup causing it to crash with another pickup.

The car hit a bridge abutment. Armani was thrown out and died at the scene. The drivers of the pickups were not injured.

Attorneys are scheduled to discuss the case with Judge David Kaufman on Sept. 12.

Saucedo is free on bond.