Man charged with fatally shooting 2 people, wounding a third

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third person at a gas station parking lot in Kansas City, Missouri.

Juan Berumen, of Kansas Cty, Kansas, was charged Friday with two counts of second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Floyd Freeman and 37-year-old Margarita Paez.

He also is charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Kansas City police responded early Friday to the scene in a Kansas City warehouse district known as the West Bottoms.

