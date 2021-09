WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) -- It was a steamy start to the month, but highs in the 90s are actually common in Kansas during early September. However, the 90s are still above average this time of year. Average highs across the area for Labor Day range from the middle to the upper 80s.

Highs on Labor Day will reach the low to mid-90s. It was not too long ago we experienced consecutive days of highs in the triple digits where Labor Day record highs were made. One of the most recent out of Wichita was 106° back in 2012.