WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Carlos Anderson-Honeycutt made his first appearance in court on Monday.

According to court documents, Anderson-Honeycutt has been charged with murder in the first degree for the death of 24-year-old Brittnee Wicker.

Wicker was found shot to death in a home in the 2300 block of S. Belmont on the evening of Sunday, Nov. 12.

Anderson-Honeycutt was later arrested in Texas, extradited back to Kansas, and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

The Wichita Police Department said Wicker was likely killed during an act of domestic violence.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, you can find resources to help by clicking here.

Anderson-Honeycutt is being held on a $2,000,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Dec. 8.