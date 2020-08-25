Man charged with first-degree murder in apartment complex fatal shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Nathaniel Saunders, 22, was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday for the May 20 shooting at a Wichita apartment complex which killed 17-year-old Marcus Sain of Wichita and injured another person.

Nathaniel Sanders and Malcolm Ganther are accused of shooting two people during a drug transaction on May 20 at the Fox Run Apartments in the 1100 block of South Webb Road.

Ganther has been in custody since May 21, his bond was set at $500,000. Saunders next court appearance is scheduled for September 10. His bond is set at $250,000.

