‘I’m so sorry’: Man charged with first-degree murder in death of teen dragged by car

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The man arrested in the death of 13-year-old Brianna Ibarra Saturday appeared before a judge this afternoon.

Prosecutors have charged Kevin Palmer, 34, with murder in the first degree in the commission of a felony. He is also charged with theft of property or services valued between $1,500 and $25,000.

“I’m so sorry that this happened, I’m so sorry,” Palmer told the judge.

Palmer kept putting his head on the desk during the proceeding.

Kevin Palmer puts his head on the desk while appearing before a judge Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (KSN photo)

The judge told Palmer to discuss it with his attorney.

Police say Palmer stole the Ibarra family’s car from a restaurant parking lot while members of the family were inside getting food. Brianna had stayed in the car and was sitting in the backseat.

Investigators say that as Palmer drove the car, Brianna tried to get out but got caught in the seat belt. She ended up being dragged for several miles and died from her injuries.

Palmer’s bond is set at half-a-million dollars. His next court date is Feb. 18.