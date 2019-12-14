1  of  3
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in cousin’s death

Crime

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man who was drinking when he accidentally killed his cousin makes his plea in court.

Martin Ruiz Jr. pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter Friday in Sedgwick County.

Witnesses told police that on June 30, 2018, Martin Ruiz Jr. was drinking alcohol with a group of people when he pulled out a gun from a bag of guns. Ruiz removed the magazine then passed it to his cousin 24-year-old Anthony Martinez.

But, witnesses say when Ruiz reached for the weapon, the gun went off. Ruiz pulled back on the slide, causing a bullet to discharge and hit Martinez.

Ruiz will be sentenced on February 11.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

