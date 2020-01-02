Man charged with killing ex-girlfriend and 2 of her children

Breaking News
Ismael Caballero

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man has been charged in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and two of her children whose bodies were found after a house fire in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Ismael Caballero is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of arson. He is jailed on $1 million bond.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.

The charges stem from the discovery of the bodies of 32-year-old Yazmine Rodriguez-Santilla, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jean Carlos Rodriguez by crews battling a house fire early Monday.

