Man charged with killing his roommate

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man who Wichita police say killed his roommate was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder.

On Saturday morning, police say Jason McCaleb was trying to kick 28-year-old Devin Cook out of his home in the 2400 block of S. Washington. The two were involved in a fight. Cook was stabbed multiple times. She died at the hospital.

McCaleb is being held on a $750,000 bond. His next court appearance is set for Dec. 12.

