Man charged with murder in relation to body found in Wichita on July 6

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Matthew Small, who was arrested following the death of Roy Haden in July, has been charged with First Degree Murder Tuesday.

WPD officers located Hayden’s body in a vehicle in the 1500 block of N. Broadway on July 6.

Small is also facing an aggravated kidnapping charge. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 17 and his bond set at $250,000.

