WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been charged after police say several patients at a Wichita hospital were sexually assaulted last week.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said three women patients at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital were sexually assaulted. Police also said the alleged suspect got into a physical altercation with hospital security officers before WPD officers arrived and arrested the suspect around 2 a.m. last Thursday.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Sedgwick County District Court judge read these charges against Miguel Rodela:

Count 1 – Rape, a severity level 1 person felony

Count 2 – In the alternative, rape, a severity level 2 person felony

Count 3 – Attempted rape, a severity level 3 person felony

Count 4 – Attempted rape, a severity level 3 person felony

Count 5 – Battery, a class B person misdemeanor

Count 6 – Battery, a class B person misdemeanor

The judge set Rodela’s bond at $250,000, assigned the case to the public defender’s office, and set the next court date for July 10.

KSN News is still attempting to learn more about the crimes, including how an attacker got into the hospital if the patients were in the same area of the hospital or different areas, and how the attacks were discovered.

KSN News contacted Ascension Via Christi about the assaults. A spokesperson said that due to patient privacy laws and the criminal investigation, the hospital would not comment on what happened.