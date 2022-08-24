Nicholas Blair (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A local man has been charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a child. The Sedgwick County jail booking sheet shows that law enforcement officers arrested Nicholas J. Blair on Wednesday.

KSN News reached out to the Wichita Police Department about Blair’s case, but a spokesperson said he could not give details because police had already turned the case over to the district attorney’s office.

We then contacted District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office. A spokesperson said that Blair was charged with the seven counts and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 6. A judge set Blair’s bond at $15,000.

He is no longer in jail.