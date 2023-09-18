WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 19-year-old Wichita man has been charged with killing a woman earlier this month.

On Monday, Daryon Boone made his first appearance in Sedgwick County court and was charged with killing 69-year-old Norma Williams from Wichita. He was charged with two counts: murder in the first degree and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Daryon Boone was charged with murder in the first degree and criminal discharge of firearm in the death of Norma Williams on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (KSN Photo)

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan alleged that a group of stunt motorcycle riders had taken over the intersection of Kellogg and Greenwich and violated the red light just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 1. Sullivan said one of the bikes hit a pickup truck. A married couple was in the truck and tried to drive away.

At least two of the bikers followed the truck. Police alleged that Boone was one of them and that he fired into the truck, fatally injuring Norma Williams, who was in the passenger seat.

Boone’s next court appearance is set for Oct. 2. Bond has been set at $500,000. Boone will be required to have electronic monitoring.