Man charged with stabbing woman in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – State charges were filed Monday against 30-year-old Wade Dunn. He is accused of randomly stabbing a woman last month near 17th and Doreen.

A woman was standing near her vehicle when she was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times in front of her home. Her attack was caught on nearby surveillance video. Dunn was arrested days later.

Dunn appeared before a Sedgwick County judge and was charged with attempted first-degree murder and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He has already been charged in federal court with escaping from custody.

Prosecutors say Dunn did not return to the halfway house he was assigned to the night of the attack. He’s being held on a $500,000 bond.

Dunn’s next court appearance is set for Nov. 7.

LATEST STORIES: