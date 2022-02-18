WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man accused of murdering two people on Super Bowl Sunday made his first appearance in court on Friday and was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Brandon Prouse first appearance

Brandon Gage Prouse, 20, was arrested on Tuesday in relation to a shooting that killed two people on Sunday.

Officers from the Wichita Police Department found Bonnie Galloway, 38, and Connor O’Callaghan, 30, suffering from gunshot wounds at a home in the 2100 block of S. Erie St.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The ensuing investigation revealed that Prouse and the two victims knew each other and were at the home when a disturbance ensued. Officers believe that Prouse shot both victims and fled the scene.

Police say this was not a random incident, and they believe illegal and dangerous drugs are involved.

Prouse is currently in custody on a $1 million bond.