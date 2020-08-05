Man charged with voluntary manslaughter in nephew’s fatal stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – ‘Voluntary manslaughter upon sudden quarrel or heat of passion’ charges have been filed Wednesday against 57-year old David Staley of Wichita in the Aug. 2 stabbing death of 34-year old Ryan Speight.

Wichita police say Speight was Staley’s nephew and they both lived in the same house. Police investigation revealed a party occurred at the home, and after-party attendees had left, an argument occurred between Staley and his nephew Speight. During the argument, Staley stabbed Speight, causing his fatal injuries. Staley was arrested on the scene without incident.  

Staley is due back in court on Aug. 13. To view the complaint document against Staley, click on the link below.

