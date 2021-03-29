Man convicted in 1984 Kansas triple killing dies in prison

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man convicted of killing an 18-year-old woman and the 2-year-old twins she was baby-sitting in 1984 has died in an Oklahoma prison.

The Hutchinson News reports that the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office has confirmed that Arnold Ruebke Jr., of Kingman, died on Tuesday, He was 54.

He’d been in Oklahoma under an intrastate compact between the two states’ prison systems since shortly after his 1985 conviction.

A Reno County jury found Ruebke guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping for the deaths of Tammy Mooney and the two boys, Andrew and James Vogelsang.