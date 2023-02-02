HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder in Reno County.

Kyle Hardwick was convicted in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in August of 2021 and several other crimes, including the theft of a firearm.

He was charged with the following:

Murder in the First Degree – Intentional and premeditated

Murder in the First Degree – Intentional and premeditated

Theft of Property or services – Value $1,500 to $25,000

Theft of Property or services – Value $1,500 to $25,000

Solicitation of Perjury – Testify to material fact in felony proceeding

During the evening of Aug. 27, 2021, deputies with the Reno County Sheriff’s Office were called to a property east of Hutchinson after a friend notified authorities that they had not heard from one of the victims in two days.

Officials searched the rural site and found the two bodies.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said the two victims were meeting Hardwick at a rural site to look at a new gun one of them had purchased.

The Maize Police Department found and arrested Hardwick a few days later.

The judge set Hardwick’s sentencing for the afternoon of April 7.