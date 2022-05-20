WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man convicted of a murder near the Genesis Health Club on West 13th Street in Wichita has won his appeal.

Police investigate a fatal shooting near 13th and West, Feb. 2019. (KSN Photo)

In 2020, a judge sentenced Tanner Mora to life with parole eligibility after 25 years in the death of Lorenzo Wade, 22.

On Feb. 6, 2019, Wade’s body was found in the parking lot of the Genesis in the 3700 block of W. 13th. He had multiple gunshot wounds. A bag of marijuana was next to the body.

One year later, a jury convicted Mora of felony first-degree murder during the commission of aggravated robbery, which occurred during the sale of marijuana.

Mora appealed the case saying there was a “clearly erroneous instructional error” and “insufficient evidence” for his convictions.

Tanner Mora (Courtesy Sedgwick County Jail)

On Friday, the Kansas Supreme Court agreed and reversed Mora’s convictions.

Click here to read the 18-page decision.

KSN News reached out to District Attorney Marc Bennett’s office to get his response to the Kansas Supreme Court’s decision. A spokesperson said, “With the decision by the Kansas Supreme Court, the Mora case now becomes a pending case. The District Attorney’s Office does not address pending cases.”

Another man was also convicted in Wade’s death. Ashantis Bledsoe pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and is serving 20 years in prison.