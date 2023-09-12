INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNW) — A man has been critically injured in a shooting in Montgomery County.

The sheriff’s office says 911 received a call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday of a shooting in the unincorporated community of Wayside, located 13 miles southwest of Independence. When they arrived, they found Nathaniel Rush of Caney who had been shot.

Rush was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition. The Montgomery County sheriff’s office says he is now stable and is expected to fully recover.

“I am very thankful for our dispatch, deputies, detectives, and all the other agencies involved for all coming together and taking care of the victim, locating the suspect, and taking him into custody,” says Sheriff Ron Wade in a news release, “The victim is alive, and according to the family, is stable and on the road to recovery.”

The KBI was called in to assist the sheriff’s office in processing the crime scene. Deputies, along with the Kansas Highway Patrol searched for the suspect’s vehicle.

It was found parked outside of a home in Independence. Troopers and deputies took the suspect, a 53-year-old resident of Wayside, into custody.

He has been booked into jail on a charge of attempted 2nd-degree murder. Sheriff Wade says they are still investigating and the case will be presented to the county attorney’s officer for formal charges.

It is KSN News policy not to identify suspects until they have been formally charged with a felony crime in court.