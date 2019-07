WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man was critically injured in a shooting in Wichita overnight, and police are searching for the suspected gunman.

The call came out around 11:20 Tuesday night in the area of 17th and Poplar.

Police arrived to find a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

If you know anything about the shooting, you’re asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.