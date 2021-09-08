Man dead after shooting in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead following a shooting in south Wichita Wednesday.

According to Capt. Wendell Nicholson from the Wichita Police Department, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. about a crash near the intersection of Harry and Washington. It was later determined to be a shooting. A man in his 20s died.

According to Capt. Nicholson, witnesses say the man was driving in a white car next to a newer model black truck when a passenger in the truck pulled out a gun and shot at the victim.

The victim continued driving down Harry until he hit the curb, a telephone pole and then another car near the intersection of Harry and Washington.

EMS arrived on the scene and attempted to help the man. He died of his wounds.

The police are still looking for the truck and its occupants. An investigation is ongoing.

“We are still looking for him. there’s a lot of people that saw what had happened,” said Capt. Nicholson.

Police are checking cameras in the area.

Police ask that if you have any information to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.