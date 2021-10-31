Man dead after shooting in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man is dead after a shooting that took place in Wichita Saturday.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the Wichita Police Department received a call about a shooting and a man down near the intersection of Richmond and Walker.

According to Sergeant J.D. Summerer, Wichita police arrived on the scene to find what appeared to be a man that had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

EMS and the Wichita Fire Department arrived on the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Sgt. Summerer states he believes it was not a drive-by. An investigation is ongoing.

Wichita police ask that if you know any information to call their investigation section at (316) 268-4407 or Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111.