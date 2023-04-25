WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 44-year-old man died following a shooting in south Wichita. It happened on Monday in the 1300 block of S. Edwards, near Harry and Meridian.

Wichita police say they found Shawn Lahman of Wichita shot inside a van around 11:20 p.m.

“At this point in time, it is looking as a homicide,” said Sgt. John Bogle, Wichita Police Department. “We’re still up in the air on what the motive might be behind this.”

There is no word on arrests, and the department said the investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

If you have any information on this case, please contact investigators at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.