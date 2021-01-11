Man dies after being shot in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police said a man was shot and killed early Monday.

At around 3 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 200 N. 9th. Street to assist Finney County EMS with a man suffering from a gunshot wound and head injury.

Police said the man was transported to St. Catherine Hospital where he died. He has been identified as 39-year-old Jose Adelaydo Gonzalez.

Police said the preliminary investigation determined Gonzalez had a small gathering at his home. During the gathering, he was involved in a fight and was shot. The unknown suspect before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing.

The Garden City Police Department is requesting assistance from the community. If you witnessed this incident or have information related to this incident, you should call the Garden City Police Department (620) 276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers (620) 275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).