Man dies following shooting in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 31-year-old man has died after a shooting Tuesday morning.

The department identified the victim as Robert Junior of Wichita.

Capt. Brent Allred said police were called around 2:20 a.m. to the 8500 block of Parkmont, near Pawnee and Rock Road.

Wichita police investigate a deadly shooting in the 8500 block of East Parkmont on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

When they arrived, they found Junior with critical injuries outside of a duplex. He later died at the hospital.

“The victim was located by the neighbor outside of the home next to the driveway,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “We are still at the house trying to determine why it happened and the motive.”

Police said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, detectives at (316) 268-4407, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

It is the 32nd homicide of the year in Wichita.

Prayers up for Robert Junior Posted by Brandon J Johnson on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

