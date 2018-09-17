Crime

Man dies after being stabbed in south Wichita, 2 suspects in custody

By:

Posted: Sep 16, 2018 07:37 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 16, 2018 07:37 PM CDT

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Wichita police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in Wichita early Sunday morning. 

Police say they were called to the 1900 block of S. Broadway around 1:30 a.m.

Officers say there was a physical disturbance between the male victim and two suspects. During the fight, the victim was stabbed.

The victim was found dead by responding officers. 

Police say two arrests have been made in connection with the death. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Local News

National / World

Trending Stories

Top Stories

Video Center