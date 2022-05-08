WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man died from a car crash in north Wichita early Sunday morning.

According to the Wichita Police Department, the crash happened near the intersection of 27th Street North and Woodland around 2 a.m.

Wichita police say the victim, an unidentified 42-year-old man, was standing behind his car when Alanso Garcia-Amaya rear-ended the victim’s car, pinning him. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garcia-Amaya was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter; while driving under the influence.

