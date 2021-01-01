Man fatally shot at a large New Year’s morning party in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that fatally injured 26-year-old Nicholas Sims of Wichita.

At approximately 4 a.m. New Year’s Day, officers responded to a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of North Bullinger.

Upon arrival, officers located Sims, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Police said their investigation revealed a party was taking place at the home with at least 50 people. During the party, an argument occurred between Sims and a suspect inside the home. The argument moved to outside of the home, where Sims was shot by the suspect.

Investigators are currently working to determine the circumstances of what occurred. It is not a random incident. No word on arrests.

If you have any additional information on this case, you can call detectives at (316) 268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.