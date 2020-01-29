Man fatally shot in Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been fatally shot inside a Pizza Hut in Kansas City, Kansas.
Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The name of the victim wasn’t immediately released, and police provided no information about a suspect in the news release.
