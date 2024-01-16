WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating after a 35-year-old man was fatally shot.

Police said it happened just after 5:10 a.m. Tuesday. Officers were called to the 1000 block of S. Market to investigate shots fired. Officers searched the area but found no scene, victim or witnesses. Around 5:20 a.m., police were called back to the area for a man who was found with a gunshot wound in the 900 block of S. Market.

EMS transported him to the hospital in critical condition, where he died minutes later. His name hasn’t been released.

The Wichita Police Department is seeking help and a suspect in the case. If you live in the vicinity and have any information or video evidence from your camera systems or may have been present in the area during the time of the shooting, contact investigators at 316-268-4407.

Additionally, information can be reported anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 316- 267-2111 or the See Something, Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.