Man found critically wounded in southeast Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a 31-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

Capt. Brent Allred said police were called around 2:20 a.m. for an unknown call in the 8500 block of Parkmont, near Pawnee and Rock Road.

When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with critical injuries from gunshots outside of a duplex.

“The victim was located by the neighbor outside of the home next to the driveway,” said Capt. Brent Allred, Wichita Police Department. “We are still at the house trying to determine why it happened and the motive.”

Police said the victim lives at the duplex.

Police do not believe gangs or drugs were involved. They also said they don’t believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111, detectives at (316) 268-4407, or the See Something Say Something hotline at (316) 519-2282.

