WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

Police were called to the 500 block of N. New York around 1:45 Monday afternoon. Police say a 53-year-old woman reported finding 63-year-old Loyd Alexander dead in the living room of his home.

Police have not revealed the nature of Alexander’s death or why it has been determined to be a homicide. However, they ask anyone who may have information about Alexander’s death to contact detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.