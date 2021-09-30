Man found dead in east Wichita extended stay hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an east Wichita extended-stay hotel.

A call came into 911 from another resident at the extended-stay hotel reporting a disturbance with possible gunshots.

According to Captain Kevin Kochenderfer, bureau commander of the patrol east district for the Wichita Police Department, officers found a white male in his mid-thirties that was unresponsive. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Wichita police are currently trying to figure out who the room was registered to. An investigation is ongoing.

