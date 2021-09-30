Man found dead in east Wichita extended stay hotel

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KSNW

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has found a man dead from apparent gunshot wounds in an east Wichita extended-stay hotel.

A call came into 911 from another resident at the extended-stay hotel reporting a disturbance with possible gunshots.

According to Captain Kevin Kochenderfer, bureau commander of the patrol east district for the Wichita Police Department, officers found a white male in his mid-thirties that was unresponsive. Upon arrival, EMS pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Wichita police are currently trying to figure out who the room was registered to. An investigation is ongoing.

KSN will share new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories