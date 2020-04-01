Man killed in southeast Wichita shooting Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of South Davidson around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, police found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers and investigators are working to determine the circumstances of what occurred and also talking to people who were in the area during the shooting.

“At this point, we do not think this was a random incident, we don’t believe there is any danger to the public, ” officer Charley Davidson said. “We are asking the community if they have any info on this case, any additional information, if they saw anything, heard anything — to please call us.”

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call Crimestoppers at (316) 267-2111 or the detective section at (316) 268-4407.

LATEST STORIES: