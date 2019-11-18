Man found dead in truck after shooting reports

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the death of a man who was found inside his pickup truck Sunday night.

Police initially responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of South Rock Road around 6:45 p.m. Officers said no shell casings were found, and witnesses did not see a shooting occur.

The man, whose age, name and race are unknown, was inside his truck parked outside the South Rock Billiards club, though nothing related occurred inside the club.

Police are investigating the case.

