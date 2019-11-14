Man found outside a juveniles home charged with 11 counts of sexual exploitation

Crime

by: KSN New

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sedgwick County judge charged a Wichita man with 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

Wichita police arrested 62-year-old Mark Lawson on Nov. 6 after a Wichita father reported Lawson outside his daughter’s window.

The father said he approached Lawson in the backyard. Police say Lawson assaulted the father as he attempted to leave the scene. The father then pinned Lawson down until the police arrived.

Lawson is charged with aggravated assault, battery, criminal trespass, breach of privacy, electronic solicitation and sexual exploitation of a child.

His bond is set at $100,000.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories