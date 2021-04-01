Man found shot multiple times inside garage on North Broadway

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they found a 34-year-old man shot multiple times inside a garage in the 2600 block of North Broadway on Thursday. It happened just before 6 p.m.

Officers arrived they could see man lying on the ground through a garage door. Officers forced entry and learned the man was shot multiple times. They are trying to determine when the man was shot.

“Right now, officers are trying to piece together what happened. When they arrived, they observed that multiple windows to the business were broken out, but there was nobody inside the business other than the victim,” said Lt. Chris Marceau, Wichita Police Department.

Police have not arrested any suspects in the case. If you know anything about the shooting you are asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.