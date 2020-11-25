Wichita police: Man identified in deadly Wednesday shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced Wednesday evening that they have identified the man in the shooting death at a home on South Ida as 50-year-old Kamilu Boyede of Wichita.

Neighbors called the police around 11 a.m. Wednesday after seeing a door left open at a home in the 600 block of South Ida. That is near Kellogg and Washington.

The neighbors wanted police to check on the welfare of the person who lives there.

When officers arrived, they also saw the door was open. They say it’s possible the door had been forced open. They went inside and found the body.

“We talked to some neighbors in the area and they indicated that this morning at about 12:30 they saw an unknown male walking in the area,” said Captain Wendell Nicholson, Wichita Police Department. “They didn’t call the police, but they were concerned this morning when they woke up and they saw that the door was open.”

If you know anything that could help police solve the case, call Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.