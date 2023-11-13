WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police have arrested a 67-year-old woman after a man was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Someone reported a shooting in the 3900 block of S. Young around 12:45 a.m. Wichita Police Department officers went to the home and found the victim, 74-year-old Robert Mitchell.

The WPD says the officers tried to save him, but he died from his injury.

Police say the 67-year-old woman was in the home when officers arrived. They did not say what her relationship was with Mitchell, just that they knew each other.

Officers arrested her and booked her on suspicion of second-degree murder.

Detectives are still investigating, including looking into what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the homicide, please contact detectives at 316-268-4407 or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.